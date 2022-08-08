LiquidApps Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $439.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00066829 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

