Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LQDT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 7.2 %

LQDT traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $19.17. 288,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,182 shares of company stock worth $672,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

