Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $74.74 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Liquity has a market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00799767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014677 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,078,587 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

Liquity

