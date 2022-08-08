Litecoin Cash Trading Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $202.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,858.53 or 1.00142978 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 763,381,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

