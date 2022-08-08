Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.41 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.80 and a 200-day moving average of $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

