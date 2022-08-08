London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($112.73) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($126.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($122.53) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,264.29 ($113.52).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,296 ($101.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,543.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,496.43. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,546 ($104.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,459.18.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.