Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.29 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and $3.76 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

