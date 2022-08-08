Lossless Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $447,233.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 113.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.