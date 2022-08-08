Lossless Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $447,233.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 113.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
