Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $21,314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.92. 56,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

