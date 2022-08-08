Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.