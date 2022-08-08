MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $130,902.40 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,154. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Jefferies Financial Group raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

