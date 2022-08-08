Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 4.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.91 and last traded at $75.91. 10,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 210,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

