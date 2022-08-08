MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $143.54 million and $11,950.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 238.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.06 or 0.01988618 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014496 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038816 BTC.
About MaidSafeCoin
MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin
