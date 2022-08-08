Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $45.28 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

