Maker (MKR) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Maker has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $116.28 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $1,142.36 or 0.04794889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068890 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

