MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $216,504.27 and $22,101.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 239.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
