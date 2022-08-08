MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $216,504.27 and $22,101.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000073 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 239.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.56 or 0.02042851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014661 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

