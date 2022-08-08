Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $475.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

