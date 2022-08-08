Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

