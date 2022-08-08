Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Down 1.0 %

Wayfair stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.