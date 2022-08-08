Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

