Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $244.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

