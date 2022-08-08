Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $519.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

