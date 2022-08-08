Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.60 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

