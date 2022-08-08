Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance
Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.