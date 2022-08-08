Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

