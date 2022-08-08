Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRRLF. ING Group lowered shares of Marel hf. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Marel hf. alerts:

Marel hf. Price Performance

Shares of MRRLF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. Marel hf. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Marel hf. Company Profile

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marel hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marel hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.