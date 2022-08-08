Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

