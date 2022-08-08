Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-$2.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.
Masonite International Stock Performance
Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,084. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.