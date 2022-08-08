MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

MasTec stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 660,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

