Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

MA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $352.93. 77,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

