Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after buying an additional 920,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

