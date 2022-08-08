Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Sells $399,631.84 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.65. 257,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.69%.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

