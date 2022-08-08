Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,184 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $535.52. 587,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,236. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $78,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

