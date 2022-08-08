Maxim Group Lowers Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Hold

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,930. The company has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

