McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $385.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $377.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.46.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $348.60. 12,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,015. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.90.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

