McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $385.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $377.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.46.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $348.60. 12,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,015. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.