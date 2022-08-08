McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $349.86

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $349.86 and last traded at $345.88, with a volume of 1388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.85.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,148. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.