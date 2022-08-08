Mesefa Price Reaches $0.0180 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $7,753.06 and approximately $570.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mesefa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
