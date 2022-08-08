Mesefa (SEFA) Price Up 38.4% This Week

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $7,753.17 and $751.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mesefa has traded 38.4% higher against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
