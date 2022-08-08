Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Soditic Asset Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 6.4% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $167.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.