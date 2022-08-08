Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.52. 452,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,760,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

