Metal Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00006011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $95.35 million and $20.50 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00176306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00132049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

