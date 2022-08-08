Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,141.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $227,293.46 and approximately $33,141.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.
