M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 226 ($2.77) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.79).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 212.10 ($2.60) on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.34.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham bought 20,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £39,547.75 ($48,459.44). Also, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($304,234.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

