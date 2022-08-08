MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $319.15

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $319.15, but opened at $339.17. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $344.34, with a volume of 5,408 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $326.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
