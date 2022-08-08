MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $319.15

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $319.15, but opened at $339.17. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $344.34, with a volume of 5,408 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average of $326.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

