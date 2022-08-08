Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

MCON opened at GBX 95 ($1.16) on Monday. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.94 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.92 ($1.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of £201.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

