MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 106.3% Higher Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 106.3% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $223,938.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.78 or 0.07435812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00159485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00263977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00695748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00604257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005675 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.