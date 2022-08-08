Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of MIR stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

