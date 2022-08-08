Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 168,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,016,182 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

