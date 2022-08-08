Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.98. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1,138.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 206,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

