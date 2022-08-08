Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.98. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1,531 shares changing hands.
MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
