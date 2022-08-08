MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $110,012.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,824.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.67 or 0.07432168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00159075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00263057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00695307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00603212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005667 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

