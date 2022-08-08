Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $313.15. 13,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $308.15. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

