Morgan Stanley Cuts Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $4.50

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.11. 5,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rover Group news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after purchasing an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after buying an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,390,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

